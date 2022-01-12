Malema demands R1m compensation from Kenny Kunene for calling him a ‘cockroach’

Squabbles between EFF leader Julius Malema and Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene continue to play out in public.

Malema, according to a report in The Citizen, has filed papers with the Equality Court and is demanding R1m compensation from Kunene for calling him a “little frog” and an “irritating cockroach” during an interview in November.

It is reported the EFF leader was also demanding an apology from Kunene, saying the use of the term “cockroach” was deliberate and intentional.

Speaking to IOL, Kunene confirmed he had received the court papers but would not apologise.

Kunene said he stood by his words.

“Malema behaves like a schoolboy who bullies other kids, but when they slap him, he is the first one to run to the schoolmaster to complain he was being bullied,” said Kunene.

“Tell him to bring it on. I will never apologise and I stand by my words because, to me, he is irritating, like a cockroach. He has insulted us, calling us bandits and criminals, but we are not bandits and criminals. We are ex-criminals. He must stop behaving like a crybaby or sissy boy.”