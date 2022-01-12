WATCH LIVE | Zondo responds to opinion piece by Lindiwe Sisulu
12 January 2022 - 16:05
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo will address the media in response to an opinion piece attributed to tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, published on the news and information website IOL, on December 7 2021 entitled: "Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?"
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.