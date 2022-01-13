‘Barry White’ and ‘bullies’ — Malema takes aim at Zondo over Sisulu criticism

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu also criticised Zondo, saying his nomination as chief justice should be withdrawn over his comments.

"Zondo’s nomination as one of the candidates for chief justice must be withdrawn with immediate effect. SA must reject a political/factional CJ who sees things according to his handlers’ class prejudices and calls press conferences to respond to political opinions. He’s a disgrace!"

Their remarks come as the EFF accused Zondo of “effectively trying to outlaw political commentary” with his criticism of Sisulu.

“The only logical conclusion is that he is attempting to stifle minister Sisulu’s political commentary because it is opposed to his vested interests in assuming the office of the chief justice,” the EFF said.

It said Zondo’s criticism of Sisulu “lacked substance and purpose” and claimed she was “far better placed to assess the social and political conditions in this country as someone tasked with that responsibility”.

The party also labelled Zondo as “an attention-seeking Barry White”.

“In our view, there is no difference to what Sisulu and Barry White are doing. Sisulu is campaigning to become the president of the ANC and Barry White is campaigning to be the chief justice of the Constitutional Court.”

In her piece, titled Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?, Sisulu questioned black judges and said they were “mentally colonised Africans who have settled with the world view and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”.

Zondo responded by saying her remarks were an insult and should not be classed as fair criticism.

“It is very important in this country that we draw the line on conduct that is acceptable and conduct that is unacceptable.

“As I said, we as the judiciary do not say we should not be criticised, but criticism should have proper basis. Ms Sisulu has insulted us. And we as the judiciary have done [nothing] other than doing our job,” Zondo said.