EFF calls on Motshekga to readmit Covid-19 dropouts

The EFF has called on basic education minister Angie Motshekga to ensure that pupils who dropped out of school due to Covid-19 are readmitted.

This comes after the basic education department on Tuesday revealed that up to 700,000 pupils had dropped out over the past two years.

The department estimates that between 150,000 and 700,000 pupils dropped out of school due to Covid-19 disruptions.

In a statement, the EFF said the huge dropouts were due to “the directionless leadership within the department”, worsened by rotational timetabling and lack of adequate support for educators and pupils.

The party said it was concerned that the department had not outlined plans to ensure that pupils who left the education system were readmitted.