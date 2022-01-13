Free State MEC’s adviser apologises for calling Sadtu teachers ‘magwinya and archaar eaters’

Tshediso Mangope, adviser to the Free State co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC, has apologised for his social media post in which he allegedly criticised members of the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu).

Mangope posted a photo of his son with a teacher at Grey College in Bloemfontein, where the boy started school on Wednesday.

“Boy starts his journey at Grey College. He’s too happy. No magwinya [fat cakes] and archaar eating Sadtu person will teach my children,” his post read. The post contained a photo of two women he referred to as Sadtu teachers in a swimming pool.

Speaking to Free State Central News, Mangope said the post was meant to be a joke.

“There’s been banter between myself and my Sadtu friends. This post was made pursuant to the joke.

“It was meant to be a joke, but people decided to make a meal out of it. I regret having posted it,” Mangope said.