Nearly 18,000 illegal foreign nationals jailed in SA in last five years: Lamola

Nearly 18,000 illegal foreign nationals have been incarcerated in the country’s correctional facilities in the last five years.

Of these, about 52% were sentenced by November 2021.

Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola made this revelation in a written parliamentary response.

DA MP Désirée van der Walt had inquired about the number of illegal foreign nationals incarcerated in the country between 2017 and 2021.

In a detailed annual breakdown, Lamola said 17,994 had been incarcerated since 2017:

in 2017, 2,995 people were arrested, with 1,670 of them sentenced;

in 2018, 3,746 people were arrested, with 2,137 sentenced;

in 2019, 4,473 were incarcerated and 2,219 sentenced;

in 2020, 3,257 were incarcerated and 1,550 sentenced, and

between January and November 2021, 3,523 were incarcerated and 1,743 sentenced.

According to the provincial breakdown, Gauteng has the highest number of unsentenced nationals in detention (602), followed by the Free State (444) and Limpopo (341).