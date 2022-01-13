Preliminary report on parliament fire expected to be tabled on Friday

MPs are on Friday expected to receive a preliminary report on what has transpired since a fire gutted National Assembly buildings earlier this month.

House of committee chairperson Cedric Frolick told MPs on Thursday that a joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament will convene where the acting secretary to parliament will table a preliminary report on the fire.

“At this stage, what is being prioritised is the alternative office space for the affected parties including the ANC, PAC, Good and NFP, whose offices have been destroyed. We do not know at this stage the extent of the destruction that has taken place there because the building has been declared unsafe,” said Frolick.

Frolick updated MPs during a joint programming committee meeting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday morning, where the two houses jointly planned, considered and agreed on business for the year ahead.

While investigations were ongoing, Frolick said, there were “certain difficulties because the National Assembly chamber, with the offices around and above it, have been completely gutted and have been rendered by the public works engineers to be unsafe”.