TIMELINE | From slamming the judiciary to outrage, Zondo & 'bullies': Aftermath of Sisulu's opinion piece

The controversy surrounding tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu's opinion piece doesn't look like dying down any time soon, as she consults with her legal team after a rebuke by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

In her piece, titled “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?”, Sisulu claimed the constitution did not work for masses of Africans who languished in poverty and accused politicians of engaging in “politics of the stomach” at the expense of the poor.

Here's a timeline of events so far:

January 7: 'Mentally-colonised Africans are worse than oppressors'

In a lengthy opinion piece, the minister seemingly described the judiciary as mentally-colonised Africans who had the power to oppress those under their leadership if given positions or power to interpret the law.

She said this was evident in the failure to address the land issue.

“When it comes to crucial economic issues and property matters, the same African cosies up with their elitist colleagues to sing from the same hymn book, spouting the Roman-Dutch law of property. But where is the indigenous law? It has been reduced to a footnote in your law schools. Where are the African value systems and customs of land, wealth, and property?” she wrote.