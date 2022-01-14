Politics

LISTEN | Diagnosing the dramatic decline of the ANC

'The ANC's got all the capabilities to renew itself but not the will,' says UCT associate professor and analyst Zwelethu Jolobe

Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
14 January 2022 - 12:18
The ANC celebrated its 110th birthday in Polokwane on January 8. File photo.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel

Political analyst and head of the political studies department at the University of Cape Town, associate professor Zwelethu Jolobe, says despite the ANC NEC clearly articulating how a renewed party should look, it's not capable of taking its subordinates along with it.

Listen:

“The problem we have here is that we have an organisational environment that enables corruption,” Jolobe says.

Jolobe says the ANC will not be able to rebuild the way it wants to because its traditional organisational base — the unions — is dead.

