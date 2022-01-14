State capture whistle-blowers want answers from BLSA over Bain & Co

A group of whistle-blowers who testified at the state capture inquiry are calling for Business Leadership SA (BLSA) to explain how it let Bain & Company off the hook.

At a press conference held at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Friday, Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki, who is part of the group of whistle-blowers, said they would approach BLSA to explain themselves.

BLSA was criticised when it decided to keep the consultancy firm as one of its members, saying it was not “inherently corrupt”.

Bain & Co is one of the companies implicated in aiding state capture after it was appointed by the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

The consultancy firm was found by the state capture inquiry, in its preliminary report, to have irregularly scored R164m worth of work at Sars which was initially supposed to have been work for six weeks.