‘Why burn her at the stake?’ — Mboweni and Maimane weigh in on Zondo rebuking Sisulu

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane have weighed in on Raymond Zondo’s response to Lindiwe Sisulu.

The acting chief justice criticised Sisulu for her controversial opinion piece in which she slammed the judiciary as “colonised Africans”.

In her opinion piece titled “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?", Sisulu took shots at the judiciary and SA's legislative framework.

She claimed the constitution did not work for masses of Africans who languished in poverty, and accused politicians of engaging in “stomach politics” at the expense of the poor.

Zondo condemned Sisulu’s comments as an insult to the judiciary. He said Sisulu had no facts to back her claims and called for action to be taken.