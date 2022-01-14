Politics

‘Why burn her at the stake?’ — Mboweni and Maimane weigh in on Zondo rebuking Sisulu

14 January 2022 - 11:32
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni says although he does not agree with Lindiwe Sisulu, insults are uncalled for.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane have weighed in on Raymond Zondo’s response to Lindiwe Sisulu. 

The acting chief justice criticised Sisulu for her controversial opinion piece in which she slammed the judiciary as “colonised Africans”. 

In her opinion piece titled “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?", Sisulu took shots at the judiciary and SA's legislative framework.

She claimed the constitution did not work for masses of Africans who languished in poverty, and accused politicians of engaging in “stomach politics” at the expense of the poor.

Zondo condemned Sisulu’s comments as an insult to the judiciary. He said Sisulu had no facts to back her claims and called for action to be taken.

“That such a senior member who serves in the two arms of the state, namely parliament and the executive, should see fit to insult the justices of the Constitutional Court, the judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal and judges of the high courts is most regrettable,” said Zondo.

Weighing in on Zondo’s response, Maimane said Zondo should have sent his concerns to justice minister Ronald Lamola and President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Echoing Maimane’s statement, Mboweni said the highest court and the justices should not enter the political space.

“My understanding of the theory and practice of the state, politics and the constitution is that the highest court and the justices are the last line in protecting our constitutional democracy. They cannot and must not be seen or appear to enter the political space,” he said.

Mboweni said although he does not agree with most of what Sisulu said, insults towards her are uncalled for.

“The political disease of insulting people who disagree with your views is bad and distasteful. Debate the issues. 

“So comrade Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed some views on the judiciary. I don’t agree with most of the things she wrote. But why burn her at the stake? Ke motho le yena (she's also a human being),” said Mboweni.

Political analyst puppet Chester Missing also weighed in about Sisulu, referencing her position as tourism minister.

“Imagine living in a country where the minister or tourism, whose entire job is enticing people to believe it’s safe to visit SA, outright says she has no respect for the rule of law?

“Tourism SA posters gonna be wild. ‘Visit SA! If you get mugged, we don’t give a f**k’,” said Missing. 

