ANC must heed 'lesson' from polls and improve, leaders warn at 110th birthday party in KZN

The ANC has promised to move quickly to ensure the demands of the electorate are met after the party suffered unprecedented losses during last year’s local government elections.

This was the assurance given from KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala, who was speaking at the party's 110th anniversary celebration in Mpophomeni, west of Durban, on Sunday.

“Our people made it clear that they want reliable water, electricity supply and waste collection,” he said.

He said the polls took place against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which worsened high levels of unemployment.

Zikalala, who is also the KwaZulu-Natal premier, was accompanied by the party's top brass, including former health minister Zweli Mkhize.