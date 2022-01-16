‘It became a bit of a cult’ — Phumzile Van Damme lifts the lid on her final months in the DA

“It became a bit of a cult"

These are the words of former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme, who lifted the lid on her final few months in the party.

Speaking on 702, Van Damme claimed the party became like “a mini-Donald Trump party” that spoke to Freedom Front Plus type of voters

“John and I had a good relationship. I reckon he was under a lot of pressure from people who disliked me in the DA, because I kind of represented a DA that was a little bit more progressive and more in touch with SA, and wanted the DA to speak about race,” said Van Damme.

“The DA changed when he was elected. It became a bit of a cult. It was like if you are not 100% obedient, you’d be bullied, terrorised and sidelined.”

Van Damme said she and DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille have no beef, despite their public squabbles.

“Helen and I don’t have beef. I have no beef with her. We’ve had disagreements and argued. We would meet for lunch, talk and be fine,” she said.

Attempts to get comment from the DA in response to Van Damme's remarks were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.