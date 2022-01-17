Ace a winner and court battles to follow? Fana Mokoena’s ANC conference predictions

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has shared his spicy predictions about what could unfold during the ANC’s elective conference at the end of the year.

The ruling party is set to hold its much-anticipated conference in December, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to run for a second term as party leader. The anti-Ramaphosa faction will likely field their own candidate in what should be a heated contest for power of the party.

Weighing in on the possible outcomes of the conference, Mokoena predicted court battles and an implosion of the ANC.

“The ANC will elect Ace Magashule as its president in its next conference, provided he is organised. This result will be taken to court. The implosion of the ANC will be firmly in place. The EFF conference, on the other hand, will go smoothly and growth is on course,” he predicted.