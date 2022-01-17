Ace a winner and court battles to follow? Fana Mokoena’s ANC conference predictions
Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has shared his spicy predictions about what could unfold during the ANC’s elective conference at the end of the year.
The ruling party is set to hold its much-anticipated conference in December, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to run for a second term as party leader. The anti-Ramaphosa faction will likely field their own candidate in what should be a heated contest for power of the party.
Weighing in on the possible outcomes of the conference, Mokoena predicted court battles and an implosion of the ANC.
“The ANC will elect Ace Magashule as its president in its next conference, provided he is organised. This result will be taken to court. The implosion of the ANC will be firmly in place. The EFF conference, on the other hand, will go smoothly and growth is on course,” he predicted.
EFF leader Julius Malema recently told party supporters in eThekwini Ramaphosa “will never see a second term” as ANC president.
Ramaphosa had earlier told journalists he was aware of calls for him to return for a second term, but said his fate was in the hands of the ANC branches.
Sunday Times political editor Sibongakonke Shoba wrote that tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu may have placed herself in a good position within the anti-Ramaphosa faction with her controversial opinion piece published recently.
However, there could also be challenges from suspended ANC secretary-general Magashule, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa and national party chair Gwede Mantashe.
Sisulu’s piece has been as criticised by several organisations, government and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo for her comments about the constitution and judiciary.
She claimed the constitution did not work for masses of Africans who languished in poverty. She also questioned black judges, suggesting they are “mentally colonised Africans who have settled with the world view and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi claimed Sisulu is “the biggest threat” to Ramaphosa’s campaign for a second term as ANC president.
