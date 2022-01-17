Bantu Holomisa on calls for Sisulu to be fired: ‘She belongs to the untouchables in the ANC’

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has weighed in on calls for tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu to be given the boot from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, claiming “she belongs to the untouchables within the ANC”.

Several bodies, including the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Corruption Watch, the Defend Our Democracy campaign, Freedom Under Law, the Helen Suzman Foundation and Judges Matter, called for action to be taken against Sisulu in the aftermath of her comments about the constitution and judiciary.

In an opinion piece titled “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?", Sisulu claimed the constitution did not work for masses of Africans who languished in poverty. She also questioned black judges, suggesting they are “mentally colonised Africans who have settled with the world view and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Holomisa weighed in on the calls for Sisulu’s axing.

“Haaaaaaaa. Sisulu belongs to the untouchables within the ANC, unlike [Julius] Malema and Holomisa who were shown the door, notwithstanding the much celebrated constitutional rights enshrined in our constitution.

“Let them swim in their own stew. Animal Farm,” he wrote, tagging former ANC Youth League and current EFF leader Julius Malema.