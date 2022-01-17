Is Maimane leaving politics with SiSebenza move? No, he says he’ll be on the ballot in 2024

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has cleared the air over his decision to join lobby organisation SiSebenza, saying he is not leaving politics.

Maimane joined SiSebenza as a partner and shareholder. The organisation lobbies large global organisations to fund social and economic development on the African continent.

SiSebenza described Maimane as an “Africa changemaker who has spent most of his life being a reformer and activist in religious, social and political environments”.

Speaking on 702 about the new venture, Maimane said it would enable him to help create work and lift the country’s GDP through innovative and disruptive business partnerships.

“I’m not leaving politics. I’m just adding an arsenal to my bow. You’ll certainly see me on the ballot, a Maimane who has more of an arsenal. Not only academically and business-wise but equally so politically,” he said.