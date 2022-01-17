Mondli Gungubele given political responsibility for State Security Agency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele to take political responsibility of the State Security Agency (SSA).

This was announced by the presidency on Monday.

The move comes after Ramaphosa did away with a stand-alone department of state security during a cabinet reshuffle last year.

At the time, the president took a decision to place the SSA inside the presidency with Zizi Kodwa as deputy minister.

“President Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 209(2) of the constitution, designated minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele to assume political responsibility for the control and direction of the State Security Agency,” reads a statement issued by the presidency.

“This is in line with his announcement of August 5 2021 that the ministry of state security would be done away with and political responsibility for the SSA would reside in the presidency.

“Section 209(2) of the constitution, which addresses governance of intelligence services, empowers the president to assume political responsibility for intelligence services other than those of the police or national defence force, or to designate a member of cabinet to assume this responsibility.”

Ramaphosa’s reconfiguration of the SSA follows revelations in the High Level Review Panel report of abuses that set in at the agency during the former president Jacob Zuma era.

The SSA shenanigans, which included the use of the agency to target political opponents, also came into sharp focus last year at the state capture inquiry during the testimonies of intelligence operatives who served during the Zuma years.

Part of the findings on SSA misdemeanors were contained in the recently published part 1 of the state capture inquiry report detailing how the agency was used to protect and serve Zuma and his allies, such as former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni.

TimesLIVE