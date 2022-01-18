Politics

It’s a forgery — Pallo Jordan on purported letter to Lindiwe Sisulu

18 January 2022 - 12:14
Pallo Jordan says the letter is a forgery. Archive image
Pallo Jordan says the letter is a forgery. Archive image
Image: Tyrone Arthu

ANC stalwart Pallo Jordan has distanced himself from an open letter addressed to minister Lindiwe Sisulu which was purported to have been written by him. 

Sisulu has been heavily criticised by some and supported by others for her scathing attack on the constitution which she said has done little or nothing for the victims of colonialism but rather has given rise to “a sea of poverty”.

Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not

Calls are mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu from his cabinet, but ANC insiders say this is unlikely to ...
News
2 days ago

While Jordan has openly questioned the timing of Sisulu’s controversial opinion piece, he said the letter attributed to him was a forgery. 

“Apparently there is a posting doing the rounds on social media, purportedly an open letter to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, authored by me. I absolutely repudiate that posting.”

He told TimesLIVE “that someone did a cut and paste from various pieces that have been written and put my name on it”.

“I did not, repeat, not write any such open letter. This is a forgery whose authorship is unclear, but with the clear purpose of bringing the ANC and myself into disrepute,” he added. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Bathabile Dlamini defends Lindiwe Sisulu: ‘Discuss the issues raised instead of hurling insults’

ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini has come out in defence of tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Politics
5 hours ago

Bantu Holomisa on calls for Sisulu to be fired: ‘She belongs to the untouchables in the ANC’

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the ANC must "swim in their own stew".
Politics
1 day ago

In defence of Lindiwe Sisulu: The constitution is not sacred and judges are not demigods

There should be no holy cows in the struggle to establish peace, inclusive democracy, social justice and shared prosperity, writes Arthur Mutambara
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash Politics
  2. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  3. Taxpayer money going down the drains in state buildings Politics
  4. Bring your ANC members into line, Cyril urged after Joburg council brawl Politics
  5. Will Lindiwe Sisulu get the nod from the anti-CR faction? Politics

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...