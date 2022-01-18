LISTEN | Black consciousness, white tears: ubuntu’s challenge to liberalism

Eusebius McKaiser discussed Black Consciousness, liberation theology and white liberals with Harvard University doctoral candidate and author Panashe Chigumadzi.

In this latest episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Chigumadzi starts off by explaining why it is important for black people to not be distracted by anti-black racism, puzzling through the conundrum that racism cannot be avoided in analysis and activism but that, nevertheless, aspects of the justice project require white people to do work on and among themselves without the presence of black people.

Thereafter the discussion takes a historical turn, reinscribing Black Consciousness into the public discussion by focusing on the radical challenge to liberalism Black Consciousness entails. Chigumadzi emphasises the importance of African epistemologies that are often marginalised in global conversation and scholarship, showing by way of example how important it is to know and draw on the work of radical black thinkers from Africa who illuminate concepts such as racial capitalism.

Listen to a segment of the conversation here: