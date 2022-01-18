'That’s no way to talk to an adult’ — EFF MP under fire for calling Cyril Ramaphosa a ‘weak little boy’

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa has come under fire for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a “weak little boy”.

Chirwa on Monday morning responded to Ramaphosa’s weekly newsletter, in which he addressed the torching of parliament and the contents of the state capture report.

Ramaphosa received the first part of the report from acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on January 4.

Ramaphosa condemned the corruption alleged in the report and said its contents should strengthen the government’s response to defend democracy and all state entities.

“We must safeguard against any and all efforts to diminish our hard-won democracy — whether these efforts take the form of corruption in state-owned enterprises, the subversion of our law enforcement agencies, the sabotage of our economic infrastructure, or attacks on the independence and integrity of our judiciary.

“We need to protect our constitution, our democratic state and the electoral process from anyone who wants to weaken our democracy and deny the SA people of their hard-won freedom,” read the letter.

Chirwa responded by calling the president a “weak little boy”.

“You’re such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u [sic] sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves. It won’t be surprising if u [sic] do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You’ll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana (a boy is a boy).”