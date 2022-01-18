WATCH LIVE | City of Joburg council meeting resumes
18 January 2022 - 10:57
The City of Johannesburg’s council meeting resumes on Tuesday after it was put on hold last Thursday when chaos broke out inside the chambers.
The first meeting of the year on Thursday was due to see councillors elect a chair of chairs and chairpersons of portfolio committees.
The speaker of council Vasco da Gama has promised to beef up security in the chambers.
TimesLIVE
