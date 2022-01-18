Politics

RECORDED | City of Joburg council meeting resumes

18 January 2022 - 10:57 By TIMESLIVE

The City of Johannesburg’s council meeting resumes on Tuesday after it was put on hold last Thursday when chaos broke out inside the chambers.

The first meeting of the year on Thursday was due to see councillors elect a chair of chairs and chairpersons of portfolio committees. 

The speaker of council Vasco da Gama has promised to beef up security in the chambers.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Bring your ANC members into line, Cyril urged after Joburg council brawl

Coalition partners appeal to president to intervene before the meeting resumes on Tuesday
Politics
1 day ago

ANC leader out to expose DA for 'cadre deployment double standards'

The leader of the official opposition in the Western Cape legislature, ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore, says he is determined to unmask the DA for double ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC must heed 'lesson' from polls and improve, leaders warn at 110th birthday party in KZN

The ANC has promised to move quickly to ensure the demands of the electorate are met after the party suffered unprecedented losses during last year’s ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash Politics
  2. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  3. Bring your ANC members into line, Cyril urged after Joburg council brawl Politics
  4. Taxpayer money going down the drains in state buildings Politics
  5. Will Lindiwe Sisulu get the nod from the anti-CR faction? Politics

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...