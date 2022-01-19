Politics

Coronavirus command council looking at dropping state of disaster: Ramaphosa

19 January 2022 - 15:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Patrick Soon-Shiong launched the NantSA facility in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Image: Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

SA is reconsidering the national state of disaster as the rate of Covid-19 infections dip.

This was revealed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as he responded to media questions during the launch of the new NantSA facility — a vaccine manufacturing facility established by billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong — in Brackenfell, Cape Town on Wednesday.

“We are on record as saying we are examining how best we should handle the state of disaster in this period when infections have dropped and the efficacy of using the legislation or other measures,” he said.

“The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) is examining that to see whether we can use health protocols, health regulations or whatever to move forward in our management of this pandemic.”

EDITORIAL | As the state of disaster nears two years, it’s time for a rethink

Well intentioned it may be, but the state is going to have to start moving away from this unsustainable legislation
2 days ago

Ramaphosa said a number of people have challenged government on the use of state of disaster legislation to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Many have challenged, even in the courts, the use of the state of disaster. But I think since the disaster descended on our country, we have managed the process well using this instrument.

“There is a good argument to be put forward that now that we are where we are, should we not examine and look at other methods that we can use? We see this as a collective process.”

Ramaphosa said the NCCC is set to brief the cabinet on the issue.

“Because we are a free country people have every right to advocate, whether it is the premier or not, for the dropping of the state of disaster.

“As government, we have to be rational in everything we do. So we are examining that and maybe you are one of the lucky ones and your desires will be fulfilled soon and the NCCC will recommend to the cabinet that we should do that.

“If not, we will have a rational explanation to say why we should continue with the state of disaster. So be patient — all things happen at the right time.”

News
News
Politics
