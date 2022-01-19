Helen Zille ruffles feathers with ANC and apartheid-era cadre deployment comparison

Zille’s statement drew mixed reaction, with some saying the DA has its own cadre deployment policy.

She later said: “All cadre deployment is wrong. In extreme cases, it results in a collapsed state, such as we have now.”

She alleged a policy that all appointments must be approved by the DA’s federal executive was introduced by former party leader Mmusi Maimane but was scrapped when she returned to the party as chairperson of the federal council in 2019.

“When I came back, we recognised it as cadre deployment and the policy was rescinded. That is the fact,” she said.

Maimane denied Zille’s claims.