ANC suspends Mervyn Dirks over call for Ramaphosa to appear before Scopa

Dirks will also be removed from the ANC caucus's WhatsApp groups and he has been “specifically” prohibited from engaging on any media platform “in any way whatsoever regarding this matter”.

Nomfanelo Kota, spokesperson for the ANC caucus, said: “The office of the chief whip has thus far treated this matter as an internal issue and that is why we have not issued any public communication on it. It remains as such and I am not at liberty to provide any further details while internal processes are under way.”

TimesLIVE understands that, at its meeting which started on Thursday morning, the ANC national executive committee (NEC) discussed Dirks’ behaviour and heard that its national working committee (NWC) had decided he should face a disciplinary process.

“The NWC noted with concern comments on social media by an ANC MP, Mervyn Dirks, appearing to pray for the demise of the president.

“Furthermore, the NWC noted a number of reports regarding actions and pronouncements by the member that have the effect of bringing the ANC into disrepute,” read an NWC report which was presented to the NEC meeting.

“Accordingly, the NWC decided to act in terms of rule 25.9 of the ANC constitution which provides that: ‘The Officials, NEC, the NWC, the PEC, the PWC, the REC, the RWC, the BEC or office bearers of any of these structures exercising its right to invoke disciplinary proceedings under this constitution, may initiate and/or institute disciplinary proceedings against any member, office bearer or public representative of the organisation in respect of any act of misconduct referred to in Rule 25.17 below.'

“Furthermore, the Office of the Chief Whip has indicated it will place Dirks on precautionary suspension pending the institution of (caucus) disciplinary proceedings against him for conduct unbecoming of a whip,” the letter reads.

Dirks wanted Ramaphosa to appear before Scopa over allegations that he knew about — and took no action against — the misuse of state funds for ANC campaigning.

Dirks wrote to Hlengwa asking that his committee summon Ramaphosa after a leaked recording of an ANC NEC meeting at which the president spoke about the use of state money for certain campaigns in the lead-up to the 2017 ANC elective conference.

In the recording Ramaphosa can be heard saying: “One of the officials said as these people from the State Security [Agency] testify [at the state capture commission], one of the officials said soon they will be revealing about how money was used for some campaigns, and I said I would rather they say you got money from this business for CR17 than for the public to finally hear that their public money was used to advance certain campaigns.”

In his letter to Hlengwa, Dirks implies Ramaphosa might have committed perjury when he failed to alert the Zondo commission to his knowledge of allegations of abuse of state funds.

“This statement by the president [in the leaked audio] has far-reaching implications for our fight against corruption and maleficence. In fact, it leaves the president’s own ‘New Dawn’ project in tatters,” he wrote.

“Furthermore, the president appeared before the Zondo commission under oath and withheld this damning information. Does this amount to perjury? The admission by the president of his knowledge of corruption and his refusal to divulge it will definitely make the final state capture report questionable and render it as not worth the paper it is written on,” said Dirks.