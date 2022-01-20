Politics

Maimane slams Zanu-PF: ‘We can’t deal with immigration challenge while there’s tyranny in our neighbourhood’

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
20 January 2022 - 12:00
Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on the immigration crisis in SA.
Image: supplied

One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on the challenges of immigration in SA, laying the blame at the government’s feet and slamming the Zimbabwean ruling party.

Immigration continues to be a big debate in the country, with EFF leader Julius Malema this week visiting local businesses to assess the employment ratio of locals and foreign nationals.

It follows the Patriotic Alliance visiting shops in Eldorado Park, allegedly run by “illegal foreigners”, that allegedly sell expired goods. 

Taking to social media this week, Maimane claimed the government was to blame for the “immigration challenges” faced in SA by refusing to act against “tyranny” on its doorstep.

“The immigration challenges that we are facing are because the SA government enabled a brutal and corrupt regime to terrorise its citizens for 42 years. While there is tyranny in our neighbourhood, we will not be able to deal with the challenges of immigration,” he said.

He said Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zanu-PF “are the root cause of this crisis and they have cost not only SA but all the countries in Sadc”.

“From the Gukurahundhi massacres to this very date, the effect of the Mugabe, Mnangagwa eras has been a mass exodus.”

He said unless free and fair elections in Zimbabwe are a reality, SA will always be dealing with symptoms of the crisis and not the cause.

“Unless we talk about the respect for human rights and political rights in Zimbabwe, we are playing games and performing politics. Panado does not cure cancer.”

He also took aim at Eswatini and King Mswati III, calling him an “unwelcome king who is suppressing his people’s wish for real democracy”.

“He is a man using violence against the youth and political voices. People have been killed. He is spending the nation’s resources on luxury goods while people starve and die,” Maimane claimed.

