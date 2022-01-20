Maimane slams Zanu-PF: ‘We can’t deal with immigration challenge while there’s tyranny in our neighbourhood’

One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on the challenges of immigration in SA, laying the blame at the government’s feet and slamming the Zimbabwean ruling party.

Immigration continues to be a big debate in the country, with EFF leader Julius Malema this week visiting local businesses to assess the employment ratio of locals and foreign nationals.

It follows the Patriotic Alliance visiting shops in Eldorado Park, allegedly run by “illegal foreigners”, that allegedly sell expired goods.

Taking to social media this week, Maimane claimed the government was to blame for the “immigration challenges” faced in SA by refusing to act against “tyranny” on its doorstep.

“The immigration challenges that we are facing are because the SA government enabled a brutal and corrupt regime to terrorise its citizens for 42 years. While there is tyranny in our neighbourhood, we will not be able to deal with the challenges of immigration,” he said.