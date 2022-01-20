Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | When government doesn't do its job, you can't blame the constitution: Mohammed Valli Moosa

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
20 January 2022 - 18:40
Mohammed Valli Moosa led the ANC team in drafting of the constitution from 1994 to 1996.
Image: SUPPLIED

SA’s constitution has recently been the subject of much public debate following a critical opinion piece penned by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we invite one of the leaders who participated in the drafting and adoption of the constitution, struggle veteran, activist  and former constitutional development minister, Mohammed Valli Moosa, to share his thoughts. 

What were the tenets upon which SA’s constitution was based; how much of the document was a compromise to satisfy the old apartheid regime; are the criticisms levelled at it fair; and is the constitution to blame for the pervasive inequality that still exists in South African society?

Join the discussion: 

For more episodes, click here.

