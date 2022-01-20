Politics

‘Putting South Africans first’ or ‘playing politics’? — SA weighs in on Malema’s restaurant visits

Malema said business owners should be challenged if they hire foreign nationals while ignoring South Africans, a large number of whom are unemployed.

20 January 2022 - 10:00
Romon De Comarmond, manager of Kream restaurant, initially declined to talk about staffing with EFF leader Julius Malema.
Romon De Comarmond, manager of Kream restaurant, initially declined to talk about staffing with EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema’s visit to restaurants in Gauteng on Wednesday to assess the employment ratio of locals and foreign nationals has received a mixed response from social media users.

Some have lauded Malema for “putting South Africans first”, while others have accused him of playing politics. 

Malema on Wednesday conducted an “oversight visit” to restaurants in the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

He urged South Africans not to misrepresent the visits as attacks on foreign nationals, because they did not hire themselves.

Malema said business owners should be challenged if they hire foreign nationals while ignoring South Africans, a large number of whom are unemployed.

“Let South Africans work together with our African brothers and sisters. Let us not exclude them in the name of our African brothers and sisters because that is instigating xenophobic attacks on our sisters and brothers. The cause is not our African brothers and sisters, it is the employer.”  

At one of the restaurants, Kream, Malema and a handful of EFF supporters were refused entry and were served with a letter. They were later allowed in.

After engaging the management, Malema told journalists he did not understand why he was refused entry because the restaurant was compliant.

“The Kream leadership apologised for their behaviour and blamed it on their legal department, that someone gave them a letter not to engage with us. When they engaged us outside, they realised there is no need not to engage.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they said of Malema’s decision to assess the nationality of workers.

51% said it was wrong because it shouldn’t matter where a person comes from, while 49% believed the initiative was good, saying business owners must employ South Africans first.

The firebrand leader topped the Twitter trends list as opinions trickled in.

MORE

‘We want Zimbabweans to work in SA’: Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has appealed to employers to give South Africans preference as the country faces an all-time high youth unemployment rate of ...
Politics
19 hours ago

LISTEN | 'Hire locals' - Malema visiting restaurants to check how many workers are foreign nationals

The EFF leader and party leadership will visit Kream restaurant in the Mall of Africa.
News
1 day ago

No, Julius, you’re not the labour police

Labour department draws line in the sand as EFF visits restaurants to check if they employ foreign nationals
News
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bring your ANC members into line, Cyril urged after Joburg council brawl Politics
  2. ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash Politics
  3. ANC chief whip reads riot act to MP over bid to nail Ramaphosa in parly Politics
  4. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  5. Taxpayer money going down the drains in state buildings Politics

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?