Politics

Ramaphosa vs Sisulu conflict deepens as minister denies agreeing to apologise for article attacking judges

Tourism minister says statement from Cyril Ramaphosa's office was a misrepresentation of the meeting the two held

20 January 2022 - 21:46
Just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa's office released a statement saying under-fire tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu had apologised for a controversial column, Sisulu said that she did no such thing. File photo.
Just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa's office released a statement saying under-fire tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu had apologised for a controversial column, Sisulu said that she did no such thing. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has distanced herself from a statement by the presidency claiming she has apologised and retracted her article attacking the judiciary and the constitution.

In a short statement on Thursday evening, Sisulu said she stood by the article, which has been viewed as an attack on the judiciary and the constitution.

Her spokesperson, Steven Motale, confirmed the statement as being legitimate.

The presidency earlier said Sisulu had apologised for her article, titled “Hey Mzansi, have we seen justice?”, and said it was not backed by any facts. The statement said Sisulu apologised after being “admonished” by President Cyril Ramaphosa at a meeting in Cape Town this week.

Sisulu's open defiance puts Ramaphosa in a tight corner as calls for her axing are now expected to mount.

Sisulu apologises for controversial column after being 'admonished' by Ramaphosa, presidency says

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reprimanded tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu over her controversial article attacking the judiciary and the constitution.
Politics
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa's people initially advised the president not to act against her, lest she appear as victim during a year where the ANC is scheduled to elect new leaders. She is believed to be campaigning to challenge Ramaphosa at the December ANC national conference.

According to the presidency, Sisulu was reprimanded specifically for her attack on the judiciary in which she said those in the higher echelons of the judicial system were “mentally colonised” and had settled “with the worldview and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”.

Sisulu said she had never undertaken to retract nor apologise.

“Under no circumstances did I commit to any retraction or apology since I stand by what I penned,” Sisulu said in a statement. “The content of the president's statement in its current form is unfortunate as it is not what we agreed on. In this regard, I wish to distance myself from such.”

She said she would release a comprehensive statement on Friday.

“I wish to categorically disown this statement in its entirety as a misrepresentation of the said meeting I had with the president. The president and I met on Wednesday at 9pm at his house. In such a meeting, he shared his challenge with one aspect of the article on the judges.

“The president proposed an intermediary that would focus on the one line about the judges to resolve that. I awaited such to be communicated, which would do nothing to the entire article.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

ANC establishes renewal commission to draft 10-year plan for party, country

The ANC is set to establish a 10-member renewal commission which will be tasked with developing a road map for the party towards its 120th ...
Politics
25 minutes ago

NWC proposes December 16 for start of ANC national conference

The national working committee has proposed an event that has a significantly reduced number of voting delegates compared to the 2017 edition.
Politics
3 hours ago

ANC tables plans to change political party funding law

The party wants some limitations to be relaxed and some to be done away with.
Politics
3 hours ago

PODCAST | When government doesn't do its job, you can't blame the constitution: Mohammed Valli Moosa

In this episode of 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly', we invite one of the leaders who participated in the drafting and adoption of the constitution, ...
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Sisulu apologises for controversial column after being 'admonished' by ... Politics
  2. Bathabile Dlamini defends Lindiwe Sisulu: ‘Discuss the issues raised instead of ... Politics
  3. It’s a forgery — Pallo Jordan on purported letter to Lindiwe Sisulu Politics

Most read

  1. Bring your ANC members into line, Cyril urged after Joburg council brawl Politics
  2. ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash Politics
  3. ANC chief whip reads riot act to MP over bid to nail Ramaphosa in parly Politics
  4. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  5. Taxpayer money going down the drains in state buildings Politics

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding