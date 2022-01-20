Thuli Madonsela: State capture roots are 'not cadre deployment but hijack'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on the ANC's cadre deployment policy, saying it is not the cause of all bad outcomes in SA.

Madonsela made the remark during a public discussion on the DA's online show The Inside Track on Wednesday.

She disagreed with the DA's campaign pinning state capture on the cadre deployment policy.

“Some of your colleagues have referred to cadre deployment as a major problem. My preliminary conclusion as a public protector was that what we had seen was not cadre deployment but hijack,” she said.

“If you look at China as a country, they have cadre deployment. What does that mean? It means they deploy the best in their party, people who have been trained in statecraft, the best of them. That’s why China has become a global giant, it’s because of cadre deployment.”