Politics

Thuli Madonsela: State capture roots are 'not cadre deployment but hijack'

20 January 2022 - 11:09
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela. File photo.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on the ANC's cadre deployment policy, saying it is not the cause of all bad outcomes in SA. 

Madonsela made the remark during a public discussion on the DA's online show The Inside Track on Wednesday. 

She disagreed with the DA's campaign pinning state capture on the cadre deployment policy.

“Some of your colleagues have referred to cadre deployment as a major problem. My preliminary conclusion as a public protector was that what we had seen was not cadre deployment but hijack,” she said.

“If you look at China as a country, they have cadre deployment. What does that mean? It means they deploy the best in their party, people who have been trained in statecraft, the best of them. That’s why China has become a global giant, it’s because of cadre deployment.”

Madonsela said she is not for or against cadre deployment.

“What I’m saying is that state capture was about the family of [former] president Zuma having gone into business with the Gupta family, and the power given to Zuma by the people of SA being hijacked and repurposed to advance the business interest of these two families,” said Madonsela. 

This week, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille sparked debate with comments comparing the apartheid government and the ANC.

Weighing in on the role of the Broederbond during apartheid and a claim the ANC’s policies are similar to those of the National Party (NP), Zille said there were differences.

“There is one interesting difference. The old NP ‘cadre deployment’ usually managed to build strong state-owned entities, a capable state, and led to significant industrialisation and economic growth. Quite the opposite under the ANC,” she said.

Zille’s statement drew mixed reactions, with some saying the DA has its own cadre deployment policy.

She later said: “All cadre deployment is wrong. In extreme cases, it results in a collapsed state, such as we have now.”

READ MORE

Helen Zille ruffles feathers with ANC and apartheid-era cadre deployment comparison

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has again sparked debate with comments comparing the apartheid government to the ANC.
Politics
1 day ago

ANC leader out to expose DA for 'cadre deployment double standards'

The leader of the official opposition in the Western Cape legislature, ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore, says he is determined to unmask the DA for double ...
Politics
2 days ago

Expel companies complicit in state capture, says BMF

The Black Management Forum has called for companies complicit in state capture to be prohibited from doing business in SA, also lambasting the role ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bring your ANC members into line, Cyril urged after Joburg council brawl Politics
  2. ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash Politics
  3. ANC chief whip reads riot act to MP over bid to nail Ramaphosa in parly Politics
  4. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  5. Taxpayer money going down the drains in state buildings Politics

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding