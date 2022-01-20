What you said: Naledi Chirwa went ‘too far’ with Ramaphosa diss

A vast majority of TimesLIVE readers have shared their disappointment at EFF MP Naledi Chirwa calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a “weak little child”, saying she should respect her elders.

Chirwa drew backlash this week when she responded to the president’s weekly newsletter by labelling him a “toothless” and “weak little boy”.

Ramaphosa used his letter to share his thoughts on the recent fire at parliament, part one of the state capture report and the fierce debate on the constitution sparked in the aftermath of tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s controversial opinion piece.

“We need to protect our constitution, our democratic state and the electoral process from anyone who wants to weaken our democracy and deny the SA people their hard-won freedom,” read the letter.

While many weighed in on his comments, Chirwa took aim at Ramaphosa.

“You’re such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges you sent to collapse Lindiwe [Sisulu] were collapsed themselves. It won’t be surprising if you do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum, we are expecting it. You’ll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana (a boy is a boy),” she wrote.

She made several allegations against Ramaphosa and said nothing would make her respect him.

She later hit back at criticism from people who alleged she is not South African, saying­ “lies” will never silence her.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they thought Chirwa had “gone too far” with her comments.

The poll has so far got over 10,000 votes with 89% of readers who voted saying she crossed the line and should “respect her elders”.

11% said she “was telling the truth”.