Politics

Who’s next? — Security, hospitality sectors & farms could soon get a visit from Malema over not hiring locals

20 January 2022 - 08:30
EFF leader Julius Malema will visit different institutions to determine employment ratios between South Africans and foreign nationals. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed to visit different institutions after the party visited restaurants on Wednesday to assess the employment ratio of locals and foreign nationals.

Addressing media, Malema reiterated the visits were not a fight against foreign nationals, but to challenge business owners who refuse to hire locals so they can exploit foreigners. 

“We will be visiting different institutions from time to time. This is not a one-off thing. We will also visit different institutions, especially where we get tip-offs, in the security industry, hospitality industry and farms,” said Malema. 

Malema said the EFF will continue assessing the employment ratio in different branches, regions and provinces. 

“The confrontation should not be with the employees. No foreigner should be a target of assault by any of our people. And no person should speak of [wanting] 70% or 90% South African [employees], that’s the kind of madness we don’t wanna hear. 

“All we want is a fair representation on the shop’s floor and if that’s the case we are more than satisfied because foreigners are at home when they are here,” he said.

