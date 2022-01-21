ANC-controlled council fails to choose mayor three months after elections

ANC national officials will have to intervene in a stalemate at the Ray Nkonyeni municipality on the KZN south coast, where party disputes have led to failure to elect a mayor, deputy and chief whip since the local government elections last November.

This was the decision of the ANC national working committee (NWC) tabled at the party's national executive committee meeting on Thursday.

“The NWC noted with grave concern that, despite having an overwhelming ANC majority, the Ray Nkonyeni local municipality has not elected a mayor since the local government elections on November 1 2021,” a NWC report noted.