Politics

ANC-controlled council fails to choose mayor three months after elections

Branches reject party’s choice, causing stalemate

21 January 2022 - 14:45 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
Internal ANC dynamics led to the disruption of the council meeting scheduled to elect a mayor in a KwaZulu-Natal municipality. File photo.
Internal ANC dynamics led to the disruption of the council meeting scheduled to elect a mayor in a KwaZulu-Natal municipality. File photo. 
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

ANC national officials will have to intervene in a stalemate at the Ray Nkonyeni municipality on the KZN south coast, where party disputes have led to failure to elect a mayor, deputy and chief whip since the local government elections last November. 

This was the decision of the ANC national working committee (NWC) tabled at the party's national executive committee meeting on Thursday. 

“The NWC noted with grave concern that, despite having an overwhelming ANC majority, the Ray Nkonyeni local municipality has not elected a mayor since the local government elections on November 1 2021,” a NWC report noted.

The NWC attributed this to internal ANC dynamics that led to the disruption of the council meeting scheduled to elect a mayor. 

“The national officials received a report from KwaZulu-Natal officials regarding the situation. It was agreed national officials would take the lead in constituting a panel to interview the six potential mayor candidates,” it concluded. 

ANC wants provincial conferences held 'by June' as race to December hots up

The ANC wants all its provincial conferences to take place before its policy conference around June/July, say party insiders.
Politics
1 day ago

The municipality, based in Port Shepstone, has elected only a speaker since the elections last year.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said disputes emanated from disagreements with the provincial leadership on who should be mayor. 

“The last council meeting to elect a mayor, deputy and chief whip scheduled for December 23 was adjourned after most ANC councillors did not pitch. 

“Most councillors and ANC structures are against mayoral candidate Sibusiso Godfrey Shange, who received an endorsement for the position from the province. Councillors want Isaac Mqadi,” Ntombela said. 

He said out of 36 ANC branches under the municipality, 30 rejected the mayoral candidate endorsed by the province.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

ANC, EFF, UDM pull out of Joburg council meeting after eight hours of disruptions

Several opposition political parties in the city of Johannesburg withdrew from voting in a council meeting after losing a bid to vote using a secret ...
Politics
2 days ago

NWC proposes December 16 for start of ANC national conference

The national working committee has proposed an event that has a significantly reduced number of voting delegates compared to the 2017 edition.
Politics
21 hours ago

LISTEN | ANC staff slam party for blaming political funding law for non-payment of salaries

ANC employees have slammed the party's leadership for blaming new party funding legislation for its non-payment of salaries.
Politics
2 hours ago

ANC wants Jeff Radebe to lead task team on Zondo's recommendations

ANC policy head Jeff Radebe is set to lead an internal task team that will process recommendations of the state capture commission that relate to the ...
Politics
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bring your ANC members into line, Cyril urged after Joburg council brawl Politics
  2. ANC chief whip reads riot act to MP over bid to nail Ramaphosa in parly Politics
  3. ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash Politics
  4. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  5. Taxpayer money going down the drains in state buildings Politics

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.