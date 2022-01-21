ANC wants Jeff Radebe to lead task team on Zondo's recommendations

ANC policy head Jeff Radebe is set to lead an internal task team that will process recommendations of the state capture commission that relate to the party and its deployees.

The party's national working committee (NWC) this week recommended the establishment of the task team after the release of the first part of the commission's report earlier this month.

In its report to the national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, the NWC recommended that Radebe's team should also feature policy guru Joel Netshitenzhe, justice minister Ronald Lamola and Lindiwe Maseko among senior members who will draft proposals to give effect to the party's commitment to process judge Raymond Zondo's recommendations and use them to enhance its renewal and rebuilding efforts.

The team is expected to: