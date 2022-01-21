'Leadership' or 'career suicide'? — SA weighs in on Ramaphosa vs Sisulu
South Africans have reacted with shock to a public back-and-forth between the presidency and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu over her controversial opinion piece.
Sisulu drew widespread backlash after penning the piece “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?” earlier this month. In it, she took aim at the judiciary and suggested black judges are “mentally colonised Africans who have settled with the world view and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”.
Several bodies called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Sisulu for the piece. He seemed to heed the calls when the presidency issued a statement on Thursday evening claiming Ramaphosa had met with Ramaphosa earlier this week and “admonished” her for her piece.
It said Sisulu had retracted her piece, pledged her “support for the judiciary” and “conceded that her words were inappropriate”.
However, Sisulu distanced herself from the statement, saying she stood by the article.
“Under no circumstances did I commit to any retraction or apology since I stand by what I penned. The content of the president's statement in its current form is unfortunate as it is not what we agreed on. In this regard, I wish to distance myself from such.”
The presidency hit back saying it stood by its earlier statement.
The back-and-forth had social media users rushing for the popcorn as they predicted further drama and weighed in on the standoff.
Hai goodnight. We don't have a President. Cyril Ramaphosa ke Shwashi #LindiweSisulu— Modibe Modiba (@mmodiba10) January 20, 2022
President Ramaphosa must stop playing nice. How can he allow to be disrespected like this??@CyrilRamaphosa #LindiweSisulu pic.twitter.com/jko999sOVp— The Lord Of Engineering (@moabelo_tshepo) January 20, 2022
Apology. No apology. Yes apology. No apology.#LindiweSisulu pic.twitter.com/CqRUSWjrFU— Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) January 20, 2022
#LindiweSisulu at a ANC event retracting her message pic.twitter.com/LWtdJBl6Uh— J@y⚪ (@JasEasy) January 20, 2022
#LindiweSisulu @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) January 20, 2022
Please open a space.
We want the full details of what's exactly happening pic.twitter.com/RyrnYTrhKM
#LindiweSisulu said "Mfana ke mfana" pic.twitter.com/luWQczz6AD— CAFWCL||DSTVPrem||TKO||MTN8 Champion 👆 (@zeeontv) January 20, 2022
Watch Cyril teach #LindiweSisulu a lesson, nice and slowly, like he's done with all his other enemies..She done commit career suicide pic.twitter.com/kyZ5bR4esZ— Vigilante (@Makalo45038220) January 20, 2022
How will Cyril maintain peace within the ANC at this rate? #LindiweSisulu Presidency pic.twitter.com/kJ1p6xWpRz— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) January 20, 2022
