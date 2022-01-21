POLL | Do you think Sisulu is defying Ramaphosa?

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has again sparked outrage and debate, after a public back-and-forth between her and the presidency on Thursday night over her controversial opinion piece.

Sisulu drew widespread backlash after penning the piece “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?” earlier this month. In it, she took aim at the judiciary and suggested black judges are “mentally colonised Africans who have settled with the world view and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”.

The presidency issued a statement on Thursday evening saying Ramaphosa had met Sisulu earlier this week and “admonished” her over the piece. It claimed the minister had retracted her piece, pledged her “support for the judiciary” and “conceded that her words were inappropriate”.

However, Sisulu distanced herself from the statement, saying she stood by her article. The presidency then hit back saying it stood by its earlier comments.

Reacting to the back-and-forth, many claimed Sisulu was deliberately trying to get herself fired by distancing herself from the presidency's statement. Others said she had nothing to apologise for.