Politics

What you said: Has Ramaphosa taken action against anyone?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
22 January 2022 - 12:00
TimesLIVE readers are not convinced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will take action against tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
TimesLIVE readers are not convinced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will take action against tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to axe tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, questioning whether the president has taken action against anyone.

Sisulu drew widespread backlash after penning an opinion piece recently in which she took aim at the judiciary. In it, she questioned black judges, suggesting they are “mentally colonised Africans who have settled with the world view and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”.

“The most dangerous African today is the mentally colonised African. And when you put them in leadership positions or as interpreters of the law, they are worse than your oppressor. They have no African or Pan African-inspired ideological grounding. Some are confused by foreign belief systems.”

Several organisations, the government and justice minister Ronald Lamola distanced themselves from her comments and criticised her, while acting chief justice Raymond Zondo called Sisulu’s piece an insult to the entire judiciary and said it was riddled with baseless accusations. He also called for action to be taken.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) called for Ramaphosa to remove Sisulu as minister.

However, an ANC insider told the Sunday Times firing Sisulu might give her presidential ambitions a boost and compromise Ramaphosa's bid for a second term as ANC president at the December elective conference.

TimesLIVE ran a poll this week asking readers if they thought Ramaphosa would remove Sisulu from his cabinet.

* 50% questioned whether Ramaphosa had taken action against any minister, while 30% said they were not holding their breath.

* 20% said Sisulu was “out of line” and should be punished.

The debate continued on TimesLIVE's social media pages.

I'm of the view that the president must not remove Sisulu from the cabinet because he is going to give her unnecessary attention. The fake RET forces are going to use her grievances to advance or promote her as president material, whereas she has nothing to offer,” theorised Amos Sekhaulelo.

“What for? Why should she be expelled? SA is a democratic country. Freedom of speech is a right, not a privilege. Hire and fire is the name of the game,” added Mosa Makhubo.

“Honestly, I don't care anyway,” said Grace Sebake. “The truth will never change. What has the constitution done for us poor black young people? No equality of opportunity, rights that are not beneficial, and a judiciary that we cannot afford. Lawless is beyond our control and no economic development. No housing. Who is benefiting from this constitution?” she added.

READ MORE:

TOM EATON | Why the outrage at ANC polyp Sisulu’s passion to be president?

It’s inevitable in a country where no one is held accountable
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

‘He’s on the wrong side of the debate’ — Ndlozi weighs in on Lamola’s open letter to Sisulu

“Isn’t it interesting that for a former deputy president of the ANC Youth League who demanded ‘economic freedom in our lifetime’, Lamola is on the ...
Politics
5 days ago

Bantu Holomisa on calls for Sisulu to be fired: ‘She belongs to the untouchables in the ANC’

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the ANC must "swim in their own stew".
Politics
5 days ago

Ace a winner and court battles to follow? Fana Mokoena’s ANC conference predictions

Weighing in on the possible outcomes of the ANC elective conference, Mokoena predicted court battles and an implosion of the ANC.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC chief whip reads riot act to MP over bid to nail Ramaphosa in parly Politics
  2. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  3. Bring your ANC members into line, Cyril urged after Joburg council brawl Politics
  4. ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash Politics
  5. Taxpayer money going down the drains in state buildings Politics

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.