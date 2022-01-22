What you said: Has Ramaphosa taken action against anyone?

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to axe tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, questioning whether the president has taken action against anyone.

Sisulu drew widespread backlash after penning an opinion piece recently in which she took aim at the judiciary. In it, she questioned black judges, suggesting they are “mentally colonised Africans who have settled with the world view and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”.

“The most dangerous African today is the mentally colonised African. And when you put them in leadership positions or as interpreters of the law, they are worse than your oppressor. They have no African or Pan African-inspired ideological grounding. Some are confused by foreign belief systems.”

Several organisations, the government and justice minister Ronald Lamola distanced themselves from her comments and criticised her, while acting chief justice Raymond Zondo called Sisulu’s piece an insult to the entire judiciary and said it was riddled with baseless accusations. He also called for action to be taken.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) called for Ramaphosa to remove Sisulu as minister.

However, an ANC insider told the Sunday Times firing Sisulu might give her presidential ambitions a boost and compromise Ramaphosa's bid for a second term as ANC president at the December elective conference.

TimesLIVE ran a poll this week asking readers if they thought Ramaphosa would remove Sisulu from his cabinet.

* 50% questioned whether Ramaphosa had taken action against any minister, while 30% said they were not holding their breath.

* 20% said Sisulu was “out of line” and should be punished.