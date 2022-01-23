‘Treason of the highest order’ — Mashaba on the scourge of fake immigration and business documents

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has blamed the “current tripartite alliance government” for the scourge of fake immigration and business documents in the country.

Immigration is the subject of huge debate, after EFF leader Julius Malema this week visited local businesses to assess the employment ratio of locals and foreign nationals.

The Patriotic Alliance also recently visited shops in Eldorado Park, allegedly run by “illegal foreigners”, that allegedly sell expired goods.

Earlier this week MMC of community safety in Ekurhuleni and ActionSA member Tlhogi Moseki led a number of raids on businesses accused of illegal activities and non-compliance.

It included a warehouse in Palm Ridge that has allegedly been illegally producing documents such as passports, visa/permit documents, business operation permits and municipal permits.

Reacting to the raids, Mashaba said it was “treason of the highest order for the safety and sovereignty of SA”.

He said the government was to blame for such “criminality”.

“I directly hold the current tripartite alliance government [responsible] for allowing this criminality with impunity for a long time, including those who unleashed insults when I first raised the matter”.

Mashaba has been vocal for several years on the need to clamp down on illegal immigration, with many branding him a xenophobe.

The African Diaspora Forum laid a complaint at the SA Human Rights Commission against Mashaba in 2017 for allegedly making comments that could spark xenophobic attacks. These included allegations that the administration was “declaring war against illegality in our city” and comments linking undocumented immigrants and criminality.

The forum later reached a “historic” settlement with Mashaba on the matter.

“I personally condemn all forms of xenophobia. Foreigners are welcome in SA and immigration continues to add richness to our society. No-one should be discriminated against based on their country of birth or origin,” Mashaba said last year.