ANC will seek to guide immigration debate to ensure pan-African inclusivity: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC needs to lead the debate on immigration in an orderly manner to ensure it remains infused with principles of pan-Africanism and is not overtaken by right-wing sentiments.

Ramaphosa was addressing the ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla held at the weekend.

“The lekgotla noted with concern the rise of right-wing ideology and its adverse impact in international politics, in particular on our beloved African continent.

“The ANC is urged to continue to mobilise progressively for this on the continent and globally to advance a progressive international agenda to counter the strong hegemonic agendas being imposed in some parts of the world.

“A rising and increasingly prosperous Africa will impact progressively on SA’s prospects as well,” he said.