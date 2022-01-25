‘A job is a job’ — Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina jokes he’s an Uber driver

Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina left social media in stitches on Monday after he shared he has become an Uber driver since his bruising loss in the local government elections last year.

Masina’s tweet may have been in reaction to tweeps who were overjoyed about his loss and said they looked forward to seeing him in a normal job like many South Africans.

“Having lost income from my previous deployment, I wish to announce I’ve found a new job as an Uber driver. Those who professed my future with Uber were actually not too far off. Let us rejoice the Lord. You can’t keep a good man down,” he joked.