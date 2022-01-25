Politics

Bongani Baloyi joins ActionSA — here are four other former DA leaders who left to join Mashaba

ActionSA has recruited a number of former DA members who have been appointed to several positions since the party was founded in August 2020

25 January 2022 - 14:00
Former DA Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi is the new addition to the ActionSA party.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

ActionSA has started its year on a high note after announcing former Midvaal mayor and DA member Bongani Baloyi as a member of its senate on Monday. 

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont sang Baloyi’s praises, saying he had known him and admired his character as a leader for a long time. 

Herman Mashaba also praised Baloyi’s leadership, saying his contribution to the party’s mission to unseat the ANC will be invaluable.

“It is about bringing South Africans with the necessary skills and ethical leadership. These are all the qualities Bongani has. I am bringing him in because he is an experienced, intelligent, ethical leader,” said Mashaba. 

ActionSA has recruited a number of former DA members who have been appointed to several positions since the party was founded in August 2020. 

Mashaba left the DA in October 2019 to form 'The People's Dialogue,' a platform through which he engaged South Africans about issues of governance and service delivery. The platform laid the foundation for the formation of ActionSA.

Here are four other former DA leaders who left the DA to join Mashaba’s ActionSA:

Funzi Ngobeni 

Ngobeni quit his positions as the DA’s caucus leader in the Johannesburg council and the party’s regional chairperson in the city in March 2020, to join 'The People's Dialogue'.

He did not give reasons for his political move, saying he did not want to “dwell on negativity”.

Ngobeni said ActionSA was building a new political alternative that would put South Africans first. 

He is currently the national director of operations in the party.

Politics
John Moodey

Moodey resigned from the DA in September 2020 after being a member of the party and its forerunner the Democratic Party for more than 20 years.

Moodey said he was no longer comfortable calling the DA his home and that he did not share the controversial views of Helen Zille on issues like apartheid and colonialism. 

In the same year, he had contested the position of party leader alongside John Steenhuisen and former KwaZulu-Natal youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

Moodey is ActionSA’s Gauteng chairperson.

Abel Tau 

The former city of Tshwane regional chairperson left the DA in July 2020. Reasons for his resignation were unclear but TimesLIVE reported he was sidelined for various positions in the party, including Tshwane mayorship.

Tau is ActionSA’s caucus leader and MMC for human settlements in Tshwane.

Politics
Lincoln Machaba

The former DA youth leader in Johannesburg tendered his resignation from the DA after its elective conference in 2020. He said the DA was no longer serious about becoming a party of diversity and a serious contender to the ANC.

Machaba said many young people in the DA told him they felt forgotten and left behind by the DA.

He said he encouraged them to join ActionSA as it seemed to be more inclusive. 

Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics
