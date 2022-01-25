Bongani Baloyi joins ActionSA — here are four other former DA leaders who left to join Mashaba

ActionSA has started its year on a high note after announcing former Midvaal mayor and DA member Bongani Baloyi as a member of its senate on Monday.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont sang Baloyi’s praises, saying he had known him and admired his character as a leader for a long time.

Herman Mashaba also praised Baloyi’s leadership, saying his contribution to the party’s mission to unseat the ANC will be invaluable.

“It is about bringing South Africans with the necessary skills and ethical leadership. These are all the qualities Bongani has. I am bringing him in because he is an experienced, intelligent, ethical leader,” said Mashaba.

ActionSA has recruited a number of former DA members who have been appointed to several positions since the party was founded in August 2020.

Mashaba left the DA in October 2019 to form 'The People's Dialogue,' a platform through which he engaged South Africans about issues of governance and service delivery. The platform laid the foundation for the formation of ActionSA.

Here are four other former DA leaders who left the DA to join Mashaba’s ActionSA:

Funzi Ngobeni

Ngobeni quit his positions as the DA’s caucus leader in the Johannesburg council and the party’s regional chairperson in the city in March 2020, to join 'The People's Dialogue'.

He did not give reasons for his political move, saying he did not want to “dwell on negativity”.

Ngobeni said ActionSA was building a new political alternative that would put South Africans first.

He is currently the national director of operations in the party.