'Just buy Panado' — inside Bongani Baloyi & DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia's spicy exchange over ActionSA move

Newly-appointed ActionSA member Bongani Baloyi has taken a subtle shot at DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia for his opinion on Baloyi's new political home.

Baloyi, who left the DA in December, was announced as a member of ActionSA's senate, the party’s highest decision-making body, on Monday.

The announcement came as a surprise to some on social media, with one user saying it was “massive”.

Weighing in on tweet, Cachalia suggested that ActionSA was “a compelling alternative political proposition for opportunists”.

In his response, Baloyi joked that Cachalia was in “pain” and needed to “buy Panado” to heal.