Eusebius on TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Dear men and white people: here’s how to be a better anti-patriarchy and antiracism ally
25 January 2022 - 08:00
How should white people respond to their positionality in a world in which anti-black racism proliferates? How should men respond to their positionality in a world in which patriarchy proliferates?
What does it mean to be an ally of black people? What does it mean to be an ally of women? What are the true requirements of ubuntu, and what action steps should be taken by allies to truly be productive in helping to smash racism and patriarchy.
Listen to a piece of the conversation:
This episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE examines both male privilege and white privilege. It features Sue de Groot, deputy features editor of Sunday Times. We explain our respective unearned privileges and engage critically on the wider issues that flow from there.
