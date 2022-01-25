Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Dear men and white people: here’s how to be a better anti-patriarchy and antiracism ally

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
25 January 2022 - 08:00
What does it mean to be an ally of black people? What does it mean to be an ally of women?
What does it mean to be an ally of black people? What does it mean to be an ally of women?
Image: 123RF/ unitysphere

How should white people respond to their positionality in a world in which anti-black racism proliferates? How should men respond to their positionality in a world in which patriarchy proliferates?

What does it mean to be an ally of black people? What does it mean to be an ally of women? What are the true requirements of ubuntu, and what action steps should be taken by allies to truly be productive in helping to smash racism and patriarchy.

Listen to a piece of the conversation: 

For the full podcast, go here

This episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE examines both male privilege and white privilege. It features Sue de Groot, deputy features editor of Sunday Times. We explain our respective unearned privileges and engage critically on the wider issues that flow from there.

LISTEN | Black consciousness, white tears: ubuntu’s challenge to liberalism

Eusebius McKaiser discussed Black Consciousness, liberation theology and white liberals with Harvard University doctoral candidate and author Panashe ...
Politics
1 week ago

LISTEN | No time to be complacent about the war against HIV/Aids

Judi Nwokedi, chair of the Aids Consortium in SA, is the guest on this edition of ‘Eusebius on TimesLIVE’
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba shares his value proposition for Johannesburg

In a wide-ranging discussion on 'Eusebius on TimesLIVE', ActionSA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, engaged Eusebius McKaiser on ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC NEC rallies round Ramaphosa over Scopa probe Politics
  2. ANC MP Mervyn Dirks goes to court to challenge ‘proverbial guillotine’ Politics
  3. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  4. ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash Politics
  5. ANC chief whip reads riot act to MP over bid to nail Ramaphosa in parly Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA