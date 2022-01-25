Mmamoloko Kubayi slams EFF in war over ‘unanswered’ parliamentary questions

Human settlements minister and ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi has slammed the EFF for allegedly spreading inaccurate information about her department.

On Monday, the EFF accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet of failing to answer parliamentary questions posed by MPs.

The party said, in 2021, Ramaphosa and his cabinet did not answer 57 questions from the EFF, and 175 written questions in total.

EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said Ramaphosa and his cabinet’s failure to respond to parliamentary questions was “a direct attack and violation of the constitution”.

He said it was time Ramaphosa and his cabinet respect the constitutional principle of accountability.

“Parliament is the central constitutional mechanism for holding the executive accountable. Refusal to answer its questions is outright disloyalty to the constitution,” said Pambo.

Pambo called on Ramaphosa to show leadership and immediately answer all four of the outstanding questions the party had asked.

“In addition, he must instruct all his cabinet ministers to provide answers to all outstanding questions with immediate effect, immediate effect means 24 hours,” he said.

However, taking to social media, Kubayi said the EFF’s claims were not true.

She cautioned the EFF against sharing information with the public without verifying it first with parliament.

“I suggest before issuing a statement on outstanding questions, you should have verified with questions office in parliament as the custodian of the information. Your information on outstanding bill questions is inaccurate,” she said.