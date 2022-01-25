Politics

Mmamoloko Kubayi slams EFF in war over ‘unanswered’ parliamentary questions

25 January 2022 - 11:00
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.
Image: GCIS/Jairus Mmutle

Human settlements minister and ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi has slammed the EFF for allegedly spreading inaccurate information about her department.

On Monday, the EFF accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet of failing to answer parliamentary questions posed by MPs.

The party said, in 2021, Ramaphosa and his cabinet did not answer 57 questions from the EFF, and 175 written questions in total.

EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said Ramaphosa and his cabinet’s failure to respond to parliamentary questions was “a direct attack and violation of the constitution”.

He said it was time Ramaphosa and his cabinet respect the constitutional principle of accountability.

“Parliament is the central constitutional mechanism for holding the executive accountable. Refusal to answer its questions is outright disloyalty to the constitution,” said Pambo.

Pambo called on Ramaphosa to show leadership and immediately answer all four of the outstanding questions the party had asked.

“In addition, he must instruct all his cabinet ministers to provide answers to all outstanding questions with immediate effect, immediate effect means 24 hours,” he said.

However, taking to social media, Kubayi said the EFF’s claims were not true.

She cautioned the EFF against sharing information with the public without verifying it first with parliament.

“I suggest before issuing a statement on outstanding questions, you should have verified with questions office in parliament as the custodian of the information. Your information on outstanding bill questions is inaccurate,” she said.

Kubayi said the National Assembly question office confirmed there were no outstanding questions for human settlements.

“NCOP [National Council of Provinces] has indicated they have one outstanding question that we are still verifying with them. Our records indicate all questions have been answered,” she said.

“We have committed to accounting to parliament and we understand that questions are an important tool for accountability. We have consistently ensured that we comply with deadlines and answer the questions.

“I hope you will request questions office in parliament to assist you with accurate information.”

According to papers on outstanding questions published by parliament earlier this month, Kubayi’s department has no outstanding questions.

The document shows 11 government departments have outstanding questions to respond to.

These departments are basic education (1), communications and digital technologies (8), defence and military veterans (25), finance (7), mineral resources and energy (3), police (2), public service and administration (1), tourism (12), transport (3), minister in the presidency (5) and water and sanitation (3).

For a full breakdown of the document, click here.

READ MORE

ANC will seek to guide immigration debate to ensure pan-African inclusivity: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC needs to lead the debate on immigration in an orderly manner to ensure it remains infused with principles of ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘Ramaliar’ — Floyd Shivambu weighs in on Sisulu’s ‘apology’

The presidency said Lindiwe Sisulu apologised during a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and admitted her article was not backed by any facts.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Zuma and AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo ‘break bread’ in Nkandla

"There are no issues between them," said the Jacob Zuma Foundation
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC NEC rallies round Ramaphosa over Scopa probe Politics
  2. ANC MP Mervyn Dirks goes to court to challenge ‘proverbial guillotine’ Politics
  3. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  4. ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash Politics
  5. ANC chief whip reads riot act to MP over bid to nail Ramaphosa in parly Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA