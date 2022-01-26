DA launches court action to compel full-time schooling

The regulations which prevent some children from attending school every day of the week are unconstitutional as they unjustifiably limit the rights to basic education, a child’s best interest and equality.

The DA made this submission in an application filed before the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday in which it seeks to compel schools to open fully, immediately.

The party said more than 80% of South African schools are still operating on a rotational basis, whereby each child attends school half the time, on alternate days or weeks.

The DA said about 80% of schoolchildren were being denied half their schooling, on the assumption that this is somehow beneficial to them.