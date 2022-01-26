Politics

DA launches court action to compel full-time schooling

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
26 January 2022 - 17:20
The DA has launched a court application which seeks to ensure that children attend school every day of the week. Stock photo.
The DA has launched a court application which seeks to ensure that children attend school every day of the week. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

The regulations which prevent some children from attending school every day of the week are unconstitutional as they unjustifiably limit the rights to basic education, a child’s best interest and equality.

The DA made this submission in an application filed before the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday in which it seeks to compel schools to open fully, immediately.

The party said more than 80% of South African schools are still operating on a rotational basis, whereby each child attends school half the time, on alternate days or weeks.

The DA said about 80% of schoolchildren were being denied half their schooling, on the assumption that this is somehow beneficial to them.

At present, children at richer primary schools can go to school every day. Children attending poorer primary schools can only go to school every second day, or second week.
DA federal leader John Steenhuisen

The application is in two parts, with part A set to be heard urgently on February 8.

In part A, the DA asks the court to declare that, until determination of part B of the application, primary and high schools must continue to enforce social distancing to the best of their abilities, without reducing the number of pupils they teach, or altering school days and hours.

In part B, the DA wants the court to review and set aside regulations that make it impossible for primary schools to fulfil the right to a basic education.

The regulations the party is challenging are that a primary school cannot return to traditional attendance if that school cannot guarantee that pupils can remain 1m apart, and in the case of high schools, 1.5m apart.

In an affidavit filed before the court on Wednesday, DA federal leader John Steenhuisen said the question in the application was whether all children should receive the basic education guaranteed in the constitution.

“At present, children at richer primary schools can go to school every day. Children attending poorer primary schools can only go to school every second day, or second week.

End in sight for rotational school classes, education DG says

The full return to schooling for all pupils every day could be on the cards, basic education department director-general Mathanzima Mweli said on ...
News
5 days ago

“This is a clear violation and infringement of children’s constitutional rights. It will stunt their learning, perhaps permanently,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the reason given for social distancing in schools was that it was designed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

He said stopping children going to school would not achieve that goal.

“Allowing children to return to school will not significantly, or at all, increase the risk of spreading Covid-19. There are other ways to prevent the spread of Covid-19 without stopping children from learning.”

He said the violation of children’s rights was disproportionate to achieving any possible limitation of the spread of Covid-19.

“The majority of all primary schools cannot allow all learners to attend while complying with the 1m rule.”

He said this was true of the requirements for high schools, to a greater extent.

Steenhuisen said the regulations were unconstitutional as they denied children half the time they would otherwise have at school.

He said expert evidence shows absence from school has real and long-lasting effects on children’s education and development.

He said the government’s own ministerial advisory committee recommended in July last year that any limited benefit of reducing schooling was unjustified.

Steenhuisen said expert evidence established the very serious negative effects of denying children access to school.

“Unsurprisingly, preventing children from attending school reduces their ability to learn in both the short and long term. It also has severe negative mental health effects on children.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Holding coalitions intact takes time away from service delivery: Helen Zille

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has admitted that holding coalition governments together takes time away from service delivery in some ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Top KZN school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled through during orientation

The governing body and staff of Maritzburg College said they are "deeply upset about these revelations which are contrary to the entire spirit of ...
News
4 hours ago

Covid-19 supplies stolen at Western Cape schools over the holidays

The Western Cape education department recorded 41 burglary and vandalism incidents at schools during the December holidays.
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC NEC rallies round Ramaphosa over Scopa probe Politics
  2. ANC MP Mervyn Dirks goes to court to challenge ‘proverbial guillotine’ Politics
  3. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics
  4. Lamola for ANC deputy president? Minister calls for ‘new blood’ Politics
  5. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...