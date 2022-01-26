EFF member alleged to be behind fake #TracyZille account to be sworn in as MP today

EFF member Anthony Matumba, accused of stirring racial tensions online using a fake Twitter account, will be sworn in as an MP on Wednesday.

Matumba, who this week appeared in the Equality Court for allegedly being behind a fake Twitter account used to spread disparaging, racist and harassing comments about black women, confirmed to TimesLIVE that he arrived in Cape Town on Wednesday morning and will be sworn in as an MP.

Asked about his selection as an MP, EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said the party had decided to take him to parliament as it had done with many other people.

“This is a non-question, because we’ve already made that decision to take him to parliament. Are you saying because he has this court case he should not be taken to parliament?”

Until now, Matumba had been a councillor at the Makhado local municipality in Limpopo.