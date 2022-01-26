‘I suspect rats’- Here’s who Malema believes is to blame for parliament blaze

EFF leader Julius Malema has come up with a theory about what may have caused the fire that gutted parts of the National Assembly building in Cape Town.

Addressing the media in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Malema shared his belief that negligence led to the blaze that ripped through the building earlier this month.

He said he believes rats that inhabit the parliamentary precinct ate electrical wires and that caused the spark.

“The [building] burnt from the roof and that’s where you have a lot of wires,” said Malema.

“I suspect rats went to eat the wires and these wires came into contact and caused a spark, but because they don’t want to take responsibility they go to a homeless man.

“If that is the case, someone in parliament must take responsibility because what are rats doing there? The place must be fumigated from time to time.”