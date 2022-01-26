‘I'll die an ANC member’ — Mzwandile Masina laughs off claims he tried to join ActionSA
Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has dismissed rumours he tried leaving the ANC for Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA but was turned down.
A tweet recently doing the rounds claimed Masina’s application to join the party “was refused”.
Masina said the rumour is “propaganda” and he will always remain a member of the ruling party.
“This is rubbish. I’ll die an ANC member. This is pure propaganda. How would I join a non-politician?” he tweeted.
This is rubbish I’ll die an @MYANC member this is pure propaganda. How would I join a non/politician😭😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/flygC4eA3p— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) January 25, 2022
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said the rumours were not true.
“It’s fake news. There is nothing of that sort,” she said.
Attempts to get comments from Masina were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
Prominent politicians, including Bongani Baloyi, Funzela Ngobeni and Abel Tau, have left the DA for ActionSA in recent months.
ActionSA contested six municipalities in last year’s local government elections, garnering 2.33% of the national votes and 90 council seats. The ANC’s national vote dipped below 50% for the first time.
ActionSA voted with the DA to help dethrone the ANC in the Ekurhuleni municipality, where Masina lost his bid to return as mayor to the DA’s Tania Campbell by 116 votes to 102.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.