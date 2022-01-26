POLL | Who is your pick for ANC deputy president?

The ANC elective conference is several months away but there is already talk among South Africans and politicians about which candidates are most suitable to be deputy president of the party.

Deputy president David Mabuza indicated last year during a campaign for the local government elections that he was willing to return for a second term if ANC voters encouraged him to run.

“It will be the decision of the people. I never imposed myself on this position. I was elected by the people. They said I must come and serve. It will be the same. If they say I must run, I will run again. If they say ‘we have another candidate’ I will accept it because the will of the majority must be respected,” he said.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has shown interest in contesting Mabuza’s position. Several other party members have also been mentioned in connection with the position.