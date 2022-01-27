Derek Hanekom urges caution as he weighs in on Ronald Lamola's plan to run for deputy president
Former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom has weighed in on justice minister Ronald Lamola's reported plans to run for deputy president.
Earlier this month Lamola hinted at his willingness to ascend to the ANC's top six as deputy president of the party, should branches call for him to take up the position.
Speaking to Sunday Times Daily, Lamola said the ANC needed “a generational mix” of young and old leaders in its top positions.
His apparent interest in the position drew mixed reactions from politicians and citizens.
Reacting to a social media post that praised Lamola for his dedication and hard work, Hanekom said Lamola was doing an excellent job.
“I think minister Lamola is doing an excellent job. But I would urge caution on lobbying for individuals. You know how the political world is — next thing he'll be accused of getting people to start a campaign on his behalf,” he said.
EFF leader Julius Malema said he believes Lamola is not ready for the position and should allow his seniors, such as former minister Malusi Gigaba and transport minister Fikile Mbalula, to contest the top positions in the party.
Malema said the ANC had what he called an unwritten rule to allow its older members to contest positions before its younger cohort.
“Now he wants to contest DD [Mabuza], his political mentor, the man who made him what he is today,” said Malema.
“Who is he? He will not be a threat. He is a young man who suffers from uncontrollable ambition for power.
“Why would he want to be a deputy president ahead of those who came before him in the ANCYL. There is a generation of Malusi Gigaba, Lulu Johnson and Fikile Mbalula.”
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said it would be “cool” to see a young person in the top leadership of the country.
“Lamola’s quiet humility is admirable,” she said.
“A few years ago he interviewed for the MDDA [media development and diversity agency] board. I grilled him so hard. I felt bad because he was so sweet.
“He has matured from his ANCYL years. Please, this does not mean I support the ANC. I’m talking about Lamola, the person,” Van Damme added.
TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers who they thought should be the ANC deputy president.
More than half, or 51%, of those who took part in the poll, said Lamola was the best candidate.
Sixteen percent voted for minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor, followed by minister of defence and military veterans Thandi Modise with 15%.
Eight percent said deputy president David Mabuza should stay in the position, while 7% thought tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu was the best pick.
Just 4% voted for former health minister Zweli Mkhize and 3% voted for mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, despite Mantashe saying he was not interested in the position.
