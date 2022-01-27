Derek Hanekom urges caution as he weighs in on Ronald Lamola's plan to run for deputy president

Former tourism minister and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom has weighed in on justice minister Ronald Lamola's reported plans to run for deputy president.

Earlier this month Lamola hinted at his willingness to ascend to the ANC's top six as deputy president of the party, should branches call for him to take up the position.

Speaking to Sunday Times Daily, Lamola said the ANC needed “a generational mix” of young and old leaders in its top positions.

His apparent interest in the position drew mixed reactions from politicians and citizens.

Reacting to a social media post that praised Lamola for his dedication and hard work, Hanekom said Lamola was doing an excellent job.

“I think minister Lamola is doing an excellent job. But I would urge caution on lobbying for individuals. You know how the political world is — next thing he'll be accused of getting people to start a campaign on his behalf,” he said.